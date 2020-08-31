WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal shooting in the city’s North End on Aug. 4.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue, where officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who police have identified as Owen Russell Smith, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit investigated and on Aug. 28 arrested Albert Sam Campeau. He’s been charged with second-degree murder and is in custody.

This charge has not been proven in court.

When asked if police are concerned with the number of fatal shootings in recent months, Const. Rachel Vertone said any homicide is “extremely concerning” no matter the situation.

“I think that the family of the victims are devastated on what’s occurred whether or not it is shots, stabbings, or no weapons are used,” she said.

Police said they are not saying at this time whether they know the motive behind the shooting, and that it is unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.