Man charged with second-degree murder in homicide of Manitoba teen

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a teenage girl on a Manitoba First Nation.

The RCMP began to investigate on Monday around 1:25 a.m. after being called to a nursing station on Chemawawin Cree Nation for a report of a 14-year-old girl with serious injuries.

When officers arrived, the teenager was pronounced dead. Police determined the incident to be homicide.

Later in the morning, Mounties arrested Kingsley Lachose, 19. He has been charged with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a release order. The charges have not been proven in court.

The RCMP continues to investigate.