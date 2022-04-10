Man charged with second-degree murder in North End homicide

Winnipeg police officers have charged a 29-year-old man with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a North End home on Friday.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue for a report of a suspect armed with weapons.

When police got to the scene, they found a man outside the home and took him into custody.

Shortly after, a man was found dead inside the house. Police have identified the victim as Franklin Aaron Tobacco, 31.

Police investigated the incident as a homicide and charged David Allan Morrisseau with second-degree murder. He remains in custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.