Man charged with weapons offences after riding electric bike on sidewalk

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after police say he was riding an electric bike on the sidewalk in the city’s North End.

According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop near Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. As they were issuing a Highway Traffic Act ticket, they said they noticed the individual was carrying a partially-hidden firearm.

The man was arrested and police seized an “improvised” – handmade or altered by the accused – firearm loaded with a 12-gauge round of ammunition.

Edwid Wilfred Ducharme was charged with possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He was detained in custody.