WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man charged with weapons offences after riding electric bike on sidewalk

    Police
    Share

    A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after police say he was riding an electric bike on the sidewalk in the city’s North End.

    According to police, officers conducted a traffic stop near Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. As they were issuing a Highway Traffic Act ticket, they said they noticed the individual was carrying a partially-hidden firearm.

    The man was arrested and police seized an “improvised” – handmade or altered by the accused – firearm loaded with a 12-gauge round of ammunition.

    Edwid Wilfred Ducharme was charged with possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

    He was detained in custody. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News