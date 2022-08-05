Man commits 'indecent act' during Winnipeg break and enter: police
Winnipeg police are searching for a man following an incident where investigators said he broke into a home and committed an "indecent act."
It happened on July 31 at around 2:30 a.m. investigators said a man broke into a home in the Wolseley neighbourhood.
Police said it is believed the man went through an unlocked door in the house and was confronted by two women who lived there.
One of the women was trying to hide in a room, but police said the man pushed the door open, committed an indecent act, and then tried to force himself onto her.
The woman was able to fight the man off and he escaped before police arrived.
Officers searched the area but police were not able to find the man.
Police say the man is described as white, between five-foot-10 and six-feet tall, with a small build and a wide stance. He has dirty blonde "reddish" hair that is short on the sides and longer on top.
He was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt and dark-coloured cargo-style pants. Police said he also had a cigarette in his mouth.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
