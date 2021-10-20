Man considered armed and dangerous now in custody: Manitoba RCMP

On Oct. 20, 2021, RCMP said 38-year-old Wesley Manfred Wadien had been arrested without injury or incident in a rural area in the RM of Rockwood. (Source: RCMP) On Oct. 20, 2021, RCMP said 38-year-old Wesley Manfred Wadien had been arrested without injury or incident in a rural area in the RM of Rockwood. (Source: RCMP)

