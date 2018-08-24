

CTV Winnipeg





A man with an international criminal past who had a Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest was taken into custody by Winnipeg police Thursday, police said.

Police said Michael Joseph Karas, 61, faces three counts each of robbery with firearm, point firearm and wear disguise with intent. Toronto police were expected to arrive Friday to execute the warrant, related to bank robberies that took place between November 2017 and earlier this month.

He was arrested around 9 a.m., when officers with the major crimes unit made the arrest at a hotel in the 1700 block of Sargent Avenue.

“I note that only because it’s not that common that we would assist an outside agency in a Canada-wide warrant and arrest somebody from another major city and wait for them to be transported back,” said Const. Rob Carver.

Karas was charged with a 1996 murder in Thailand. According to court documents from his extradition case in Canada, he was in a relationship with the victim, Suwannee Ratanaprakorn, whose body was found dismembered in a swampy area near a hotel where the couple lived.

He returned to Canada after the killing, according to the documents, and was arrested and held on other charges.

He returned to Thailand in 2011 to be tried, and told the Toronto Sun in 2016 that he had been repatriated under a foreign inmate transfer and would return to Canada.

"She came at me and I snapped her neck," the Sun quoted him as saying.

Winnipeg police said officers acted on information from the Toronto Police Service to make the arrest.

“We don’t believe he was here very long,” Carver said.

With files from The Canadian Press