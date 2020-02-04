WINNIPEG -- A man who was already serving an 18-year sentence in a Brandon jail for trying to kill an RCMP officer has now been sentenced to life in prison after he stabbed a cellmate.

Therae Racette-Beaulieu was sentenced on April 23, 2019, for the attempted murder of Cpl. Graeme Kingdon and his partner, as well as break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle.

About a week later, on April 28, Racette-Beaulieu attacked a fellow inmate at the Brandon Correctional Centre, stabbing him over 20 times with a homemade shank.

Officers said the shank was a 4-inch piece of aluminum that came from a mop handle that had been sharpened to a point.

The man he attacked was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and eventually needed five staples to fix a gash in his right arm.

In May, Racette-Beaulieu pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the stabbing. On Monday he was sentenced to life behind bars.

Judge Shauna Hewitt-Michta said Racette-Beaulieu is a "troubled and dangerous individual," and "the sentence imposed here must send a strong message to Racette-Beaulieu and others like him, that harsh consequences for attacks, such as this one, will inevitably follow."

Hewitt-Michta also said Racette-Beaulieu is a high-risk to re-offend.

Racette-Beaulieu's sentence will run concurrently to the 18-year sentence he is already serving.