The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the homicide of a man in the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood.

Police tape is up at a residence in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police said they responded to an assault call there at around 4:50 a.m. and a man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He later died, police said.

Members of the Winnipeg police homicide unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 204-986-6508 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.