Man dead after being ejected from car during Manitoba highway crash

One man is dead following a crash on Wednesday where the car he was driving entered a ditch and crashed into the bank of an intersecting road in the RM of Springfield.

Around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Oakbank RCMP detachment were called to the one-car crash at Highway 207 and Suthwyn Road.

When Mounties got to the scene, they found a severely damaged car in a ditch. Police found the man’s body near the vehicle.

RCMP investigated and determined the man was driving north on Highway 207 when he failed to navigate a curve in the road, which forced the car off the road and into a ditch. Police said the car then hit the bank of an intersecting service road.

The driver, a 32-year-old man who was the only person in the car, was ejected from the vehicle.

At this point in the investigation, officers believe speed could be a factor in the crash. Police noted it also appears that the man may not have been wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP continue to investigate.