Man dead after being hit on highway near The Pas
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 12:47PM CST
RCMP said a 21-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Highway 283.
It happened Friday morning, at about 6:35 a.m., when police were called to a scene around 3 kilometres west of The Pas.
Police said officers gave the man CPR until emergency medical services arrived to take him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Mounties said the 68-year-old woman behind the wheel of the vehicle involved wasn’t intoxicated, but it’s not yet known if alcohol was otherwise involved.
RCMP continue to investigate.