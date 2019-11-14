WINNIPEG -- A 55-year-old man is dead after his car lost control on an icy road near Elma, Man., on Wednesday, according to RCMP.

Mounties say around 2:30 p.m. they were called to a one-car collision on the old Highway 15, around three kilometres west of Elma.

Officers say a 55-year-old man was driving east on the highway, when the vehicle lost control, went into a ditch and rolled. The man, from the R.M. of Whitemouth, was pronounced dead at the scene

Police note road conditions were reported to be icy and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP are investigating with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.