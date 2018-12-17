

CTV Winnipeg





A 29-year-old man died on Saturday after he was hit by a snowmobile in Pukatawagan, Man.

RCMP said they received a call around 10 p.m. about a dead man on the winter road. According to the Mounties, further investigation determined the victim had been hit by a snowmobile.

Shortly after, a 16-year-old boy from the community, who police say was driving the snowmobile, reported the incident to police.

The investigation continues.