Man dead after collision with snowmobile
A 16-year-old boy from the community, who police say was driving the snowmobile, reported the incident to police. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 3:42PM CST
A 29-year-old man died on Saturday after he was hit by a snowmobile in Pukatawagan, Man.
RCMP said they received a call around 10 p.m. about a dead man on the winter road. According to the Mounties, further investigation determined the victim had been hit by a snowmobile.
Shortly after, a 16-year-old boy from the community, who police say was driving the snowmobile, reported the incident to police.
The investigation continues.