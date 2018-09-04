The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the death of a 61-year-old man hit on his bicycle late Tuesday afternoon.

The cyclist collided with a semi-truck.

Police responded to the crash on Lagimodière Boulevard at Bishop Grandin Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

Part of the intersection was blocked off well into the night so police could investigate.

A bicycle could be seen lying on the ground as well as clothing, pylons and evidence markers.

Wednesday morning the intersection reopened to traffic.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said the investigation is continuing to determine the sequence, speed of events and right of way.

- With files from CTV's Beth Macdonell