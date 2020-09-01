WINNIPEG -- One man is dead after falling from an off-road vehicle in southwest Manitoba on Aug. 28, according to RCMP.

Mounties said they were called to the incident at a rural property near Wawanesa, Man., just after 9 p.m.

Police said a 45-year-old man, who was from Wawanesa, fell off his quad while he was making a turn and hit the ground. He was taken to hospital, but died on Aug. 30.

Officers note the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

RCMP, along with the chief medical examiner’s office, are investigating.