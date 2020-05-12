WINNIPEG -- A 41-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle when it hit a ditch and rolled according to RCMP.

On Monday around 6:15 a.m., Carman RCMP was called to a report of a single-vehicle rollover in a field near the intersection of Road 31 North and Provincial Road 336. The intersection is about 5 km south of the town of Sperling.

RCMP said it is believed the man had been driving north during the night when his vehicle hit the ditch and rolled. RCMP says the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are investigating.