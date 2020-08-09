WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a 30-year-old man is dead after a group of people assaulted him in the Polo Park area on Sunday.

Officers went to the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue around 1:20 a.m. following a report of the incident.

Police said the attackers fled the area after the assault.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died.

The victim has been identified as Winnipeg’s Anthony Evaristo Gonzales.

The homicide unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

This is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of the year.