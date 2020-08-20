WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba man has died after an SUV he was driving was hit by a train.

Manitoba RCMP said it was called to a collision shortly after noon on Road 52 West, north of Highway 1, about 20 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie.

Mounties said the SUV, which was being driven by a 71-year-old man from Bagot, Man., was heading south on the road when it was hit by an eastbound CN train.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP said officers from Portage la Prairie and an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are helping the CN Police Service with the investigation.