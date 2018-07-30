

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating a man’s death following a confrontation with police officers who used a stun gun.

The IIU said according to the Winnipeg Police Service it began with officers going to a call on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

In a news release, Winnipeg police said the initial call was for a Medic to Alexander Avenue and Fountain Street, and that a man was acting aggressively toward responders. Police said the stun gun was used to “bring the individual under control.”

After that, the man became unresponsive due to a medical emergency, police said, and he was taken to Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU was told shortly after midnight and began its investigation.

Witnesses or others with information or video footage that could help with the investigation are asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.