Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man, 42, who died after Winnipeg police arrested him just after midnight Friday.

The Independent Investigation Unit said police went to the 800 block of Consol Avenue in Elmwood for the report of a domestic incident. A man fled the home and officers chased after him to the 900 block of Consol.

In a news release, the watchdog said the man was “uncooperative” during the arrest and police used a Taser. After he was restrained the man became unresponsive and was taken to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU said since this incident involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the IIU.

The investigation is ongoing.