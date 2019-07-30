Man dead after rollover in Morris, Man.
Mounties responded to the crash around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. (File image)
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:50PM CST
A 21-year-old man is dead after a pickup truck drove off the road into a ditch and rolled.
It happened Sunday on PR 422 in the R.M. of Morris, Man.
Mounties responded to the incident around 5:30 a.m. They note the driver, who is from Rosenort, Man., was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.
RCMP, as well as a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.