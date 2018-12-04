

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 40-year-old man is dead following a crash on Kinonjeoshtegon First Nation.

It happened Sunday shortly after 11:15 a.m.

The community, also known as Jackhead, is located around 75 kilometres north of Peguis First Nation, police said.

Investigators believe the man was riding in a ditch along the community’s Main Road when he crossed it, lost control and rolled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role and police said the man was not wearing a helmet.

Police continue to investigate.