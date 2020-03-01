WINNIPEG -- A 44-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements is dead after a collision on his snowmobile Saturday morning.

Around 10:10 a.m., RCMP attended a snowmobile collision on trail 220, northeast of Great Falls, Man., about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

According to RCMP, a group of snowmobilers were out riding in the area when they came across a snowmobile and rider that was involved in a crash sometime overnight.

On arrival, first responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Mounties believe the man missed a turn and went into a treed area, where he was thrown from his snowmobile.

RCMP continue to investigate.