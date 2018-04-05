Featured
Man dead after stabbing in city’s West End
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 6:25AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 5, 2018 11:45AM CST
One man is dead following a serious assault in the West End.
Winnipeg police were called to the 500 block of Agnes Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said upon arrival an injured man was found and rushed to hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Gilbert Chardtrand from Winnipeg.
The Homicide Unit is investigating.