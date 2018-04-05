

CTV Winnipeg





One man is dead following a serious assault in the West End.



Winnipeg police were called to the 500 block of Agnes Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.



Police said upon arrival an injured man was found and rushed to hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.



Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Gilbert Chardtrand from Winnipeg.



The Homicide Unit is investigating.