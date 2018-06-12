

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 55-year-old man is dead after a train crashed into a gravel truck in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.

Police were called to the crash on Two Mile Road, about five kilometres northeast of Poplar Point, Tuesday morning at around 9:10 a.m.

Investigators believe a tandem gravel truck was travelling east when it was hit by a CP Rail train that was moving northeast.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck, who was from Oak Bluff, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, and RCMP said alcohol played no role in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by CP Police with assistance from RCMP.