WINNIPEG – A 59-year-old man is dead after the tractor he was driving was rear-ended by a vehicle that RCMP say was being driven by an impaired driver.

On Saturday evening around 6:15 p.m., RCMP said a 50-year-old man was driving eastbound on Road 130 North, about six kilometres east of Arborg, Man.

Mounties said the man collided into the rear of an eastbound tractor driven by a 59-year-old man.

The tractor driver was ejected from the tractor and pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP said the driver of the truck was not injured, but was arrested for impaired driving. He was later released from custody on numerous court imposed conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on charges including impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

Police have launched an investigation. They say it will involve a thorough examination of the tractor to determine if proper working lights were in use at the time of the collision.

RCMP said a lack of visibility may have been a factor in the collision.