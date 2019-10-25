WINNIPEG -- RCMP said a 26-year-old man is dead after a collision that caused his car to rollover a number of times on Friday in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

Police were notified of the collision at 7:40 a.m.

They said the man was driving on gravel when he lost control and his vehicle hit an embankment. This caused the vehicle to roll over several times.

The man was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.