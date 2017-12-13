

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg school yard became the scene of a homicide investigation after a violent incident unfolded there Wednesday morning.

According to police, it happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Charles Walk near David Livingstone School.

Police said they responded to the report of an injured person after an incident started in the field of the school.

Officials said they arrived on scene to find two men with serious injuries. One man was unconscious and not breathing. An officer performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Another man suffered serious injuries.

Both men were transported to hospital in critical condition. One man later died, police said.

The Winnipeg School Division said staff directed students coming to school through another entrance away from the investigation.

It said access to the field will be restricted to students during the investigation, but classes will proceed as normal.