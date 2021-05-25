WINNIPEG -- A man is dead after a semi, being driven by a student driver, collided with a train in the RM of Brokenhead, according to Beausejour RCMP.

Police said the collision happened when the 16-year-old driver, who was receiving training, proceeded through a railway crossing on May 24 around 4 p.m. on PR 44 East between PR 68N and PR69N.

According to RCMP, the youth was driving a semi-tractor, with no trailer, north when it approached the railway crossing. The investigation determined the semi stopped at the crossing and then proceeded through where it was hit by the train.

When police arrived a 46-year-old man was being removed from the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with the help of an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.