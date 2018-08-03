One man is dead following a tornado that touched down near Alonsa Friday night, according to the area’s reeve.

Stan Asham tells CTV News a 77-year-old man passed away in the storm and his house was virtually destroyed.

Alonsa is located about 210 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

A spokesperson for the Manitoba government says the Emergency Measures Organization has been informed that Alonsa has declared a State of Local Emergency.

It will be in place for up to two weeks.

Kelly Brown tells CTV News the man who died in the tornado is his grandfather, 77 year old Jack Furrie.

Brown said Furrie raised him, describing him as a kind and generous man with a great sense of humour.

He was a retired teacher and lived on the property alone.

Brown drove from Winnipeg when he received the news.

He said the property is virtually unrecognizable. Walls on the house are gone, horses are no longer fences, dozens of tree trunks have snapped and the truck was thrown from where its normally parked.

He said his grandfather called his neighbour warning her to take shelter before the tornado ripped the house off the ground.

Brown who was raised on the property said the house had a small root cellar but no basement.

Brown said Furrie’s body was found in the yard.

Brown said his aunt and uncle who are also in their 70s and live about a mile away narrowly survived the tornado.

He said a wall came down on them and they were taken hospital Friday night. He said he didn’t have an update on their condition.

Down the road from Furrie’s home, Reeve Stan Asham said there is significant damage in at Margaret Bruce Beach and Manitoba Hydro hopes to close the campground to safely restore power.

Possible to tornado in the Alonsa area has resulted in significant damage to local power system. Multiple poles down. Power is out to 220 customers in Alonsa and the surrounding area. Crews are on scene. Restoration may take up to 24 hours. #mboutage — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) August 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Environment and Climate Change Canada is deploying a team of investigators to the area to determine the intensity the twister that touched down shortly before 9 p.m. Friday night.

Meteorologist Mike Russo said a storm damage team will figure out how long the tornado was on the ground and its intensity.

He said there are unconfirmed reports circulating on social media the tornado was on the ground between 30 and 45 minutes.

“It looked like a significant tornado,” Russo said in a phone interview with CTV News.

Russo said the storm also brought hail larger than the size of golf balls.

He said the investigation normally takes a day or two to complete.

He said the team will use a drone and try and get an aerial view of the damage to make its assessments.

‘It was huge’: Campers take off to escape tornado

Valerie McInnes was at her camper at Margaret Bruce Beach Friday night playing backgammon when her neighbour came by to warn her about a funnel cloud.

“We watched it for a few minutes,” McInnes told CTV News before she said they realized the storm appeared to be coming straight toward the campground.

“Everyone was frantically putting things in their vehicle and taking off,” she said.

McInnes said there about 50 campsites in the grounds and it was busy Friday night there.

McInnes left with her husband and filmed what became a tornado from the passenger side of their vehicle.

“It was huge,” she said.

McInnes said eventually it was moving away and they started moving back to the beach and and serious damage.

“Drove by a house destroyed, trees destroyed, campers on top of vehicles,” she said.

We faired very well. Will pull camper and boat. Many many people will not be as lucky as us.

“We are extremely lucky,” said McInnes.