WINNIPEG -- A 41-year-old man died on Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash near Portage la Prairie, Man.

RCMP officers responded to the collision, which took place at the intersection of Provincial Road 240 and Municipal Road 60N, around 1:10 p.m.

Mounties investigated and said a vehicle, travelling east on Municipal Road 60N, was hit by a southbound vehicle as it entered the intersection.

The man driving the eastbound car, who was from Portage la Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers in the car, a 41-year-old woman, a three-year-old boy, and a two-year-old boy, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old woman was driving the southbound vehicle. She was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers, as well as a forensic collision reconstructionist, are investigating