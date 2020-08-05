WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are investigating the city’s 26th homicide of 2020.

Police were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported officers responded to a serious incident in Winnipeg’s North End. Police closed a section of Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday, but it has since reopened.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.

The record number of homicides in one year in Winnipeg was set in 2019 when the city saw 44 homicides.