A 27-year-old man from Portage La Prairie, Man., has died after being hit by a train Saturday morning.

RCMP responded to the rail road tracks near 8th Street NW and Fisher Avenue in Portage La Prairie around 9:10 a.m., after a report that a body had been found.

Officers found a 27-year-old male, who was pronounced dead on scene. Mounties believe the man was hit by a passing train earlier that morning.

The CN Police Service and the RCMP continue to investigate the incident.