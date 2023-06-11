Man dies after early morning fight: Brandon police
Brandon police are investigating a homicide.
It happened early Saturday morning. Police got the call around 4:42 a.m., responding to reports of a fight in the 700 block of Louise Avenue.
A 911 caller said one of the men fighting was hurt and need an ambulance. Officers found the victim at the scene suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to the Brandon Regional Health Centre where he later died.
The Brandon Police Service Major Crimes Section is investigating the crime as a homicide. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Brandon Crimestoppers at 204-727-(TIPS) 8477.
