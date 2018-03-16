A man is dead following a serious collision on Higgins Avenue late Friday afternoon.

Police said the crash, which involved a pedestrian, happened around 5:45 p.m. on Higgins between Argyle Street and Waterfront Drive.

An adult man in his 50’s was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The investigation continues and anyone with information can call 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.