Man dies after stabbing in St. James

A man has died following a late Thursday night stabbing in St. James.

Police were called to a hotel in the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue at 10 p.m., where officers said they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from a stabbing.

According to investigators the 47-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. His name was not released by police as officers are still notifying his family.

Police said an arrest in the case was made quickly. A 42-year-old man was located close to the scene and brought into custody without incident. No word on charges.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.