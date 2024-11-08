WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Man dies after stabbing in St. James

Winnipeg police officers on scene of a homicide on Ellice Avenue on Nov. 8, 2024. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police officers on scene of a homicide on Ellice Avenue on Nov. 8, 2024. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
A man has died following a late Thursday night stabbing in St. James.

Police were called to a hotel in the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue at 10 p.m., where officers said they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from a stabbing.

According to investigators the 47-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. His name was not released by police as officers are still notifying his family.

Police said an arrest in the case was made quickly. A 42-year-old man was located close to the scene and brought into custody without incident. No word on charges.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

