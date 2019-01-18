Featured
Man dies after stabbing in Virden, Man.
The Mounties said they were called to a stabbing at around 12:30 a.m. at a residence on Queen Street West in Virden, Man. (File image.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 2:20PM CST
A 27-year-old man from Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation is dead after a being stabbed in an altercation early Tuesday.
The Mounties said they were called to a stabbing at around 12:30 a.m. at a residence on Queen Street West in Virden, Man.
Police said officers found the man involved in a fight with a 22-year-old from Virden, and both men were seriously injured and in need of hospital care.
The 22-year-old, Bradley Kenneth Tomms, was initially charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats, but after the 27-year-old died on Wednesday, he was re-arrested on a second degree murder charge.
Police said he is in custody and members of the RCMP major crimes unit continue to investigate.