

CTV Winnipeg





A 27-year-old man from Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation is dead after a being stabbed in an altercation early Tuesday.

The Mounties said they were called to a stabbing at around 12:30 a.m. at a residence on Queen Street West in Virden, Man.

Police said officers found the man involved in a fight with a 22-year-old from Virden, and both men were seriously injured and in need of hospital care.

The 22-year-old, Bradley Kenneth Tomms, was initially charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats, but after the 27-year-old died on Wednesday, he was re-arrested on a second degree murder charge.

Police said he is in custody and members of the RCMP major crimes unit continue to investigate.