Man dies after vehicle flips and catches fire: RCMP
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 2:43PM CST
WINNIPEG – RCMP say one man is dead after crash on Henderson Highway in the R.M of St. Clements early Thursday morning.
The crash happened shortly after midnight. RCMP said a vehicle was heading south down the highway when it left the road, landed on its roof and caught fire.
There was only one person in the vehicle, a 60-year-old man from the R.M. of St. Clements. RCMP said he was pronounced dead on the scene.
East St. Paul RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.