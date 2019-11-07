WINNIPEG – RCMP say one man is dead after crash on Henderson Highway in the R.M of St. Clements early Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly after midnight. RCMP said a vehicle was heading south down the highway when it left the road, landed on its roof and caught fire.

There was only one person in the vehicle, a 60-year-old man from the R.M. of St. Clements. RCMP said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

East St. Paul RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.