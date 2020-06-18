WINNIPEG -- One man is dead following a collision involving a dirt bike and a car Wednesday night.

According to Winnipeg police, emergency officials responded to the collision at 11:15 p.m. on Salter Street at Boyd Avenue.

Officers said an adult male was driving a mini dirt bike when it collided with a car.

The driver of the bike was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Occupants of the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

According to police, the driver of the bike was not wearing a helmet, and the bike was not legally permitted to be driven on a roadway.

The traffic unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s traffic unit at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.