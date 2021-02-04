WINNIPEG -- One man is dead and another has hypothermia following a snowmobile trip in northern Manitoba.

On Tuesday, RCMP in Lynn Lake, Man., were notified that two men, a 25-year-old and 37-year-old, left the community on a snowmobile the day before and were now missing. Officers said the two men were travelling to Pukatawagan, Man., but never made it to their final destination.

To find the two men, a search party left Pukatawagan later in the day with plans to meet officers from Lynn Lake on the trail.

Mounties said as they made their way to the trail to begin the search, they found one of the missing men walking along the roadway. The 25-year-old had severe symptoms of hypothermia and was taken to the hospital.

The 25-year-old man told RCMP that the other missing man continued on to Pukatawagan, while he decided to walk back towards Lynn Lake.

Officers continued down the trail and met up with the search party, who had found the other missing man nearby.

Mounties went to the scene and found the man’s body along with the snowmobile.

The victim has been identified as Johnson Bighetty from Black Sturgeon Falls.

Officers said no criminality is suspected in Bighetty’s death, but they will continue to investigate as they wait for the results of the autopsy.

RCMP officers in Lynn Lake and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.