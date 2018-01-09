

CTV Winnipeg





A 73-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-truck trailer Monday evening on the Perimeter Highway and Oakland Road.

RCMP said it happened roughly one kilometre north of the Highway 3 junction, and they are seeking witnesses.

Police believe the crash happened after a semi-truck and trailer being driven by a 43-year-old man was heading eastbound on Oakland Road when it attempted to turn north on to the Perimeter.

RCMP said the semi drove across the southbound lane and waited for northbound traffic to clear before proceeding. Investigators believe the semi’s trailer may have been blocking parts of the southbound Perimeter lanes when a southbound vehicle, driven by a 73-year-old man from Winkler, collided with the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle, who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was uninjured, RCMP said.

Witnesses told RCMP that prior to the collision, a dark-coloured SUV had to swerve around the trailer to avoid hitting it. The SUV did not stop and may have been unaware of the collision that happened after it had passed the semi.

Police are hoping to speak with the driver of the SUV or any other witnesses. RCMP in Headingley can be reached at 204-984-6913.

The Perimeter Highway southbound was closed for about four hours after the crash, RCMP said.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision. The highway was not icy, RCMP said.

The investigation continues.