WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is continuing to put out a plea to the public regarding a fatal hit and run in 2014.

On Dec. 19, 2014, around 6:45 p.m., 21-year-old Cody Joss was struck and killed by a vehicle on Inkster Blvd. at McGregor St.

Joss was walking northbound on Inkster Blvd. when a vehicle going westbound on the same road hit him.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. Joss was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators are hoping the public can report any suspicions or information that they can remember.

If anyone has information they are asked to call 204.986.7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204.786.8477.