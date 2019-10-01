Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man, after officers used force on him during an arrest on Sept. 23.

The Independent Investigation Unit said Winnipeg police were called to Assiniboine Avenue and Kennedy Street at around 12:42 a.m. that morning, to check on the wellbeing of a man who was yelling and seemed confused.

Officers found him on the riverbank, the IIU said, and said the man confronted them.

That’s when force was used in an attempt to take him into custody and the man became unresponsive, the IIU said.

The man was taken to St. Boniface Hospital in critical condition, and was later upgraded to stable, but died in hospital Monday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service notified the IIU, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, of the death on Tuesday.

The unit has asked witnesses or anyone with information or recordings that could help with its investigation to call 1-844-667-6060.