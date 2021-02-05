WINNIPEG -- A house fire in La Broquerie claimed the life of a 66-year-old man Thursday afternoon.

Steinbach RCMP said they responded to the blaze on Des Pignons Street at 3:50 p.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

RCMP said they were told by neighbours a man in the home, who had been seen in the second-storey window, was unable to escape because of the fire.

Firefighters arrived and began putting out the fire, allowing them to enter the structure. The resident was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation by Steinbach RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.