There has been yet another fatal snowmobile collision in Manitoba.

RCMP said a 43-year-old man has died after his snowmobile crashed into a tree about six kilometres southeast of Swan River in the middle of the night.

RCMP said they got the report around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday morning.

They said the man, who was from Swan River, was travelling with a small group when it appears he lost control and veered off the trail and collided with a tree. He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP said the man was wearing a helmet. They believe that speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.

Swan River RCMP is investigating.