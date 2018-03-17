Featured
Man dies in snowmobile crash near Swan River
RCMP said they got the report around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday morning. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 11:47AM CST
There has been yet another fatal snowmobile collision in Manitoba.
RCMP said a 43-year-old man has died after his snowmobile crashed into a tree about six kilometres southeast of Swan River in the middle of the night.
RCMP said they got the report around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday morning.
They said the man, who was from Swan River, was travelling with a small group when it appears he lost control and veered off the trail and collided with a tree. He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
RCMP said the man was wearing a helmet. They believe that speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.
Swan River RCMP is investigating.