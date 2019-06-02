

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man in his sixties died in a fire on Manitoba Avenue.

Firefighters were called to a two and a half storey home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Once on scene, they encountered heavy flames and smoke.

Crews began battling the blaze, and conducted a search of the home. Inside they discovered the body of a man in his sixties. A cat was also found dead inside.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says two other occupants managed to get out of the house before firefighters arrived. One was sent to hospital in stable condition.

The fire was declared under control at 11:17 p.m.

The cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.