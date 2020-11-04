WINNIPEG -- A man died on Wednesday while in custody of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers arrested the man around 1 a.m. in the Elmwood neighbourhood while conducting a traffic stop.

According to Winnipeg police, the man was brought to police headquarters, and while in custody was in medical distress. The man was given first aid and then taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, who are now taking over the investigation.