WINNIPEG -- A 40-year-old man died on Wednesday while in custody of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers arrested the man around 1 a.m. in the Elmwood neighbourhood while conducting a traffic stop. According to Manitoba’s police watchdog, the arrest was in relation to drug offences.

Police took the man into custody, brought him to the central processing unit, and placed him under observation.

Just after 3:10 a.m., police saw the man was in medical distress and was unresponsive. He was given first aid and then taken to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police notified the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba, which is now taking over the investigation.

The IIU is requesting a civilian monitor from the Manitoba Police Commission because the incident involves a death.

The watchdog asks anyone with information or video footage that could help with the investigation to call 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU is not providing any more details at this time.