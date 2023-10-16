Man dies while in custody of Winnipeg police

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Winnipeg Police Service.

The incident began around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called to Broadway and Sherbrook Street for the report of a man in distress who was running into traffic and behaving erratically.

Officers found the man and took him into custody. Police said the man then went into medical distress and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have yet to confirm the man’s identity.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has been notified of the incident and has taken over the investigation.

