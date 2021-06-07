WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man is dead after falling into the Whitemouth River.

Mounties said the 39-year-old man was on the shore of the Whitemouth River at the Elma Bridge crossing with his family on June 4, when he slipped on the rocks and fell into the river.

"Attempts were made to help the male out of the water, and a bystander was able to get a canoe in the water to assist," RCMP said in a news release, adding the bystander was able to get the man to shore.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP were called to the area around 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, Mounties said they saw CPR being done on the man.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.